Faith Stowers Gets Apology From Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Over On-Set Treatment

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are apologizing after being called out for racist behaviour on the set of “Vanderpump Rules”.

Last week, former co-star Faith Stowers appeared on an Instagram Live chat with “Floribama Shore” star Candace Rice and recalled some of her bad experiences with Schroeder and Doute on seasons 4 and 6 of “Vanderpump”.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African-American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Stowers said. “And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

She added, “I left the show. I was invited back to tell my truth but decided it wasn’t gonna do anything for me. So I ended up not coming back, I decided to go over to MTV.”

As People reported, Schroeder admitted to the incident in a podcast appearance in 2018.

On Sunday, Schroeder shared a statement on Instagram apologizing for her past behaviour.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” she wrote.

“My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that,” she continued. “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

In her own statement, Doute wrote, “I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling, and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers.”

“Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her,” Doute added. “It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Over the show’s eight seasons, Stowers and Tina McDowelle are the only Black recurring cast members.