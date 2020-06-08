Steve Harvey Loses It As Andy Cohen And ‘Real Housewives’ Face Off On ‘Family Feud’

Some people have odd ideas about what they’d like to do to Steve Harvey’s moustache.

On Sunday’s “Celebrity Family Feud”, Andy Cohen and the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” faced off, and there were plenty of laughs to go around.

The biggest laugh of the night came when Dorit Kemsley had to come up with an answer when asked, “Name something you’d like to do to Steve Harvey’s moustache.”

Without hesitation, Kemsley responded, “Blow on it.”

While the answer wasn’t correct, Kemsley did get a wild response from the audience and Harvey himself, who shouted, “Yes!”

In another funny moment, Lisa Rinna was asked, “A wife’s wish might be that just as her husband says he’s leaving her, he’s hit by what?”

“A loaf of bread,” the reality star responded.

Cohen also teamed up with Bevy Smith for a round of “Fast Money”, coming up with some unexpected answers of their own, and just barely hitting 200 points to win $25,000 for a charity of their choice.