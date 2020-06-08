Usher And Trey Songz Join Los Angeles ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests: ‘No Justice, No Peace’

Usher and Trey Songz joined the Los Angeles protests on Sunday.

Songz shared a clip on Instagram of the pair shouting “No Justice, No Peace” while taking part in a Black Rides For Black Lives bike ride.

The musician called the day “dope,” adding the energy “was so positive and high.”

Usher shared numerous clips of the ride on social media, posting one image of the U.S. flag being hung upside down.

Credit: Instagram/Usher

His caption included, “The flag is hung upside down when a nation is in distress and in the case of emergency or problem.”

Usher had previously shared a clip of the George Floyd protests and the crowd shouting, “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.”

The pair are among many celebs who have taken to the streets to protest racism after George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25.

Please visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.