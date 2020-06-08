Terry Crews Sparks Outrage After Posting Controversial Tweet About ‘Black Supremacy’

By Becca Longmire.

Getty

Terry Crews was slammed on social media Sunday after sharing a controversial tweet about “Black supremacy.”

Crews posted:

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Reflects On ‘AGT’ Drama: Jay Leno’s ‘Wildly Racist’ Comment, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews & More

Amber Riley and Tyler James Williams were among those responding to the “America’s Got Talent” host, with Riley calling the post “counterproductive and unnecessary.”

Jodie Turner-Smith added:

See more of the response, including replies from Crews, below.

Crews’ latest tweet comes after he apologized to Gabrielle Union last week. He’d previously issued an apology in January after saying he hadn’t experienced any form of racism on the “AGT” set, despite her allegations.

ET Canada has contacted Crews’s rep for comment.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP