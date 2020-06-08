Terry Crews Sparks Outrage After Posting Controversial Tweet About ‘Black Supremacy’

Terry Crews was slammed on social media Sunday after sharing a controversial tweet about “Black supremacy.”

Crews posted:

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Reflects On ‘AGT’ Drama: Jay Leno’s ‘Wildly Racist’ Comment, Simon Cowell, Terry Crews & More

Amber Riley and Tyler James Williams were among those responding to the “America’s Got Talent” host, with Riley calling the post “counterproductive and unnecessary.”

This tweet is completely counterproductive and unnecessary. Black ppl. Please don’t do stuff like this. #UnMUTEny https://t.co/Ww4tvKgpoE — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) June 8, 2020

I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all. https://t.co/YLWGnpj8fl — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Jodie Turner-Smith added:

proof that when you don’t have something constructive to add to the conversation, you really should just https://t.co/C1ENpphvZ8 pic.twitter.com/gHOLIVSosj — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) June 8, 2020

See more of the response, including replies from Crews, below.

I agree. I'm not discussing white people here. there are "gatekeepers of Blackness" within our own community who decide who's Black and who's not. I have often been called out for not being "black enough". How can that be? https://t.co/Tt9Og866x6 — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Kevin, I've learned that people will take anything you say and twist it for their own evil. Anything. https://t.co/FszLI1pYbu — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

WELP! Now we know why @terrycrews threw @itsgabrielleu under the bus. Always beware of coons in the midst. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩✊🏾 (@amandaseales) June 8, 2020

“Black supremacy” is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. EVER. Stop giving white supremacists talking points. — Virgil Abloh’s $50 (@courteroy_) June 8, 2020

Terry, are you okay? Seriously. Millions are in the street protesting for equality. YOU are the only person talking about black supremacy. It’s okay to log off and take a nap. Swear!!! — call gunna if you want you a birkin (@KiaSpeaks) June 8, 2020

Crews’ latest tweet comes after he apologized to Gabrielle Union last week. He’d previously issued an apology in January after saying he hadn’t experienced any form of racism on the “AGT” set, despite her allegations.

It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 4, 2020

ET Canada has contacted Crews’s rep for comment.