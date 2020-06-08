John Oliver Calls For Defunding The Police On ‘Last Week Tonight’

In John Oliver’s view, it’s time for serious police reform.

On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight”, the host addressed the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests, which have taken place around the world.

Oliver dealt directly with the issue of policing and police brutality, particularly against members of the Black community.

“If you are Black in America, I can’t even imagine how scared, angry, and exhausted you must feel,” he said. “The police are just one part of a larger system of racial inequality.”

After running through the long and difficult history of racism in American policing, the host targeted a number of areas for reform, including police unions preventing accountability for officer misconduct.

“When faced with accountability they don’t like, unions will often issue the ultimate threat: simply pull back and let crime rise,” Oliver explained.

He also pointed to the incredible amount of money spent on legal settlements by police departments, amounting to over $1 billion from 10 cities over just five years.

“If you’re spending over a billion dollars on misconduct settlements you might want to seriously examine what conduct looks like,” he said.

Oliver then suggested some radical reform solutions.

“The incremental reforms that we’ve tried like the wide use of body cameras and implicit bias and use of force training are not on their own going to cut it,” he said. “I’m not saying that we shouldn’t still try them but in many cases you’re contending with entrenched police culture resistant to any effort to compel reform. That is why many are advocating that we rethink police from the ground up.”

Among the most prominent ideas taking hold in the wake of the recent protests has been the proposal to “defund the police,” which Oliver explained to his audience.

“It means moving away from a narrow conception of public safety that relies on policing and punishment and investing in a community’s actual safety — things like stable housing, mental health services, and community organizations,” he said.

“The concept is that the role of the police can then significantly shrink because they are not responding to the homeless or to mental health calls or arresting children in schools or really any other situation where the best solution is not someone showing up with a gun — that’s the idea of defunding the police.”

The host concluded, “This clearly isn’t about individual officers. It’s about a structure built on systemic racism that this country created intentionally and now needs to dismantle intentionally and replace with one that takes into account the needs of the people it actually serves… Black communities have had to be perpetual activists while also routinely being disenfranchised and it is long past time for the rest of us to join and make sure their voices are heard and acted upon.”