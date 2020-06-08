John Boyega Expresses Thanks For ‘Black Lives Matters’ Support, Asks ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’

Days after his impassioned and stirring speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London, John Boyega is expressing his “love and thanks” for the overwhelming support from people around the world.

The 28-year-old “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star gave an impromptu speech at the June 3 rally in support of the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

“Black lives have always mattered,” Boyega said in his speech. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.

“I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but f**k that.”

Boyega earned passionate support from online and beyond for his words and using his platform for change. Now, the actor is thanking so many for their support.

“I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things, he writes in an Instagram post, sharing photos from a pre-pandemic visit to a school in London.

“I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind,” he posts.

“I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same s***!” he asks. “Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us!”

Please visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.