Heather Dubrow Reveals Whether She’d Return To ‘RHOC’

Heather Dubrow spoke about a possible return to “Real Housewives of Orange County”, what she thought about Tamra and Vicki leaving the show, and more in a new interview.

Dubrow and her husband Terry dished the dirt on the “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

The reality TV star, who left “RHOC” after season 11, said of a comeback: “It’s a tough question. Honestly, I would never say never; you just don’t know what life is gonna throw your way. Or how circumstances change or what you feel like doing. I don’t even know what that set of circumstances would look like.”

Dubrow then discussed Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge stepping away from the franchise, telling the podcast: “I was surprised when Tamra was gone from the show this year. I just think she is so content-rich and Vicki, too. There is always something going on. They have given so much to the show. Added so much. But things need to evolve.

“Sometimes the show just has to keep moving.”

The star then said of running into her old co-stars: “I run into girls from the show and I have no problems and even people I might have a problem with, it is just not that important. I feel like we are in a sorority with this shared experience.”

Dubrow added of why she wouldn’t want to run into Kelly Dodd, though, “Not because I don’t like her, to be honest with you. She and I actually shared a lot of really fun moments, I think she’s a really good mom I’m really happy for her that she met someone and she’s engaged and all that.

“The reason I picked her is because I never know what I am going to get when I see her. Last year she posted some things about me that were dumb and I laughed. It wasn’t a big deal — I just never know what I am going to get when I see her.”