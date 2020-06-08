Kendrick Lamar, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan & More Join Compton Peace Walk: ‘In Times Like These, We Need To Stick Together’

Kendrick Lamar and Russell Westbrook were just a couple of the famous faces who joined thousands in Compton to protest anti-Black racism and police brutality.

The rapper and NBA star joined former Toronto Raptor DeMar DeRozan at the Compton Peace Walk on Sunday, with protesters marching from Gateway Towne Center to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument near City Hall.

During the peaceful protest, Westbrook addressed the public and encouraged everyone to “continue to stick together.”

“Continue to fight for one another. Continue to lift each other up. Continue to protect your own, protect your team, protect your family. In times like this, we need to stick together. Put a fist up,” he proclaimed.

Westbrook added: “Let’s get a moment of silence. For our lost ones. For their families. For their struggles.”

“Put a fist up…” Here’s the extended clip of Russell Westbrook addressing the people during today’s Compton Peace Walk (via @ChefCBo) pic.twitter.com/DiFkHZ1ldN — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) June 7, 2020

Mayor Aja Brown also addressed the weekend’s protest, and acknowledged the people that came together to “peacefully march for unity, justice, and peace for all.”

“Today, we demonstrated that the LOVE we have for one another is powerful. Thank you to everyone that came out and to those that wanted to, but couldn’t. As I said today, this moment is not the ending, but the beginning of a new era, a movement to engage, educate and empower Compton to mobilize, organize and take action, especially when it counts,” she stated.

Taco Mell and the Compton Cowboys also took part in the Peace Walk.

The protest comes just weeks after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Please visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.