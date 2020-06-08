‘The Simpsons’ Celebrates 2020 Grads With ‘Remote’ Commencement Speech

A chaotic year calls for a chaotic response, and who better to deliver than the Simpsons.

On Sunday, “The Simpsons” debuted a new YouTube Originals video to celebrate all the 2020 grads stuck at home.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shares Her Own Graduation Story During ‘Dear Class Of 2020’

In the animated “virtual” commencement address, the Simpsons family members offered up a split-screen speech like no other.

“Well, the job is to be inspirational, and there are plenty of good things: the air is cleaner than ever–,” Lisa said, before Homer burst into the room to add, “And drinking at home at 10 in the morning is not only acceptable, it’s called coping.”

RELATED: Michelle And Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Beyonce & Many More Featured In Virtual Grad Ceremony

Lisa continued, “And, not having friends over is seen as a healthy choice, instead of basic unpopularity.”

She then held up a sign reading, “Congrats Class of 2020: Please save us.”