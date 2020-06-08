Pete Davidson Gets Candid About Past Struggle With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression

Pete Davison is opening up about a “dark and scary” time in his past.

In a new, socially distanced outdoor interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, the “SNL” comedian and star of the upcoming “The King Of Staten Island” recalls how he sought help after posting a 2018 message that his fans took to be a warning he would harm himself. Following the end of his relationship with Ariana Grande, Davidson was the target of online hate by many of the singer’s fans.

“I got as close as you can get [to self-harming]. Just testing the waters,” the 26-year-old admits. “Until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary.”

In December 2018, Davidson expressed thoughts of not wanting “to be on this earth”, writing, “I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

The note instigated a wellness check on the comedian and an outpouring of love and support from fans.

The end of the relationship came at a vulnerable time in Davidson’s life when the toll of being the youngest cast member on “SNL” also weighed upon him.

“I was, like, 10, 12 years younger than everybody else. So, it felt like it was a joke. It felt very Make-a-Wish-y!” he jokes, before adding he felt suicidal by 2017 and was “very self-hating.”

Now, with the semi-autobiographical “The King Of Staten Island” being released on VOD this week, Davidson says it was “cleansing” to use his personal experiences and feelings in the movie about a young man grappling with the death of his father on 9/11.

“I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible, and I could get my story out there. So I feel like, now I could let it go,” he adds.