Tyler Cameron Has The Perfect Response To ‘All Lives Matter’ Instagram Comment

Tyler Cameron is shutting down haters one Instagram comment at a time.

While sharing photos from his time at a Black Lives Matter protest to Instagram, the “Bachelorette” alum hit back at a troll arguing “all lives matter.”

Captioning a pic of himself and his best friend Matt James, Cameron wrote, “This is my brother Matt James and I will always stand with you. I never will know what you go through on a day to day basis… You have a way of carrying a smile and a contagious laugh that always makes it seem like everything is all good. I’ve seen something different these last couple of weeks.”

“I’ve seen a more serious you. I’ve seen conviction in your eyes to make change and I of course will always stand with you,” he continued. “I will stand with all of my brothers and sisters because this is not a country that is safe nor fair for all people. Black lives matter more than anything right now.”

But after the post was up for a few hours, Cameron noticed a comment from a follower who wrote, “All lives matter.”

And Cameron had the perfect response.

“No s**t Joanne but Black Lives Matter the most right now because they are the ones whose lives are the most at risk,” he wrote. “Here’s an example… I know you have no problem going for a walk in your neighbourhood and have no worries at all. That simple freedom isn’t the same for a person of colour.”

He added, “Here’s another example that might work for you… when people are killing elephants and they become an endangered species, people will say elephant lives matter. It doesn’t mean we don’t give a damn about all of the other animals. The ones endangered need our help the most right now.”

Cameron was one of many stars joining the protests over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar, Usher and Trey Songz were also showing their support for the movement.