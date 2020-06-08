Janet Jackson Shares ‘Black Lives Matter’ Message, Urges Followers To ‘Say Their Names’

Janet Jackson wants everyone to “#SayTheirNames”.
On Sunday, the iconic pop star shared a powerful Black Lives Matter on Twitter.
RELATED: John Boyega Expresses Thanks For ‘Black Lives Matters’ Support, Asks ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’
In a video clip, Jackson wrote, “We are a nation with no geographic boundaries, bound together through our beliefs. We are like-minded individuals, sharing a common vision, pushing toward a world rid of colour lines.”
#SayTheirNames 🖤#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/0mn3MsCMlv
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) June 7, 2020
Following the written message, the video included a list of the names of Black people killed by police.
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan & More Join Compton Peace Walk: ‘In Times Like These, We Need To Stick Together’
Jackson has shared a number of pro-Black Lives Matter messages on social media in the last week, since protests over the death of George Floyd began.
SAY HER NAME 💔 Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday is today.
https://t.co/xE0DqogSRF#JusticeforBreonnaTaylor#SayHerName
Shared from IG: ontheqtrain pic.twitter.com/AZMu9OpVCv
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) June 5, 2020
#BlackLivesMatter#NoJusticeNoPeace
Text “FLOYD” to 55156 for George, Text “ENOUGH” to 55156 for Breonna and Text “JUSTICE” to 55156 for Ahmaud — to demand the officers who killed George Floyd are charged with murder & justice for all lost to police violence. Take action ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/atj3Gk0m3E
— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) June 1, 2020