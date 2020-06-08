Janet Jackson Shares ‘Black Lives Matter’ Message, Urges Followers To ‘Say Their Names’

Janet Jackson wants everyone to “#SayTheirNames”.

On Sunday, the iconic pop star shared a powerful Black Lives Matter on Twitter.

In a video clip, Jackson wrote, “We are a nation with no geographic boundaries, bound together through our beliefs. We are like-minded individuals, sharing a common vision, pushing toward a world rid of colour lines.”

Following the written message, the video included a list of the names of Black people killed by police.

Jackson has shared a number of pro-Black Lives Matter messages on social media in the last week, since protests over the death of George Floyd began.