Neil Young Pens Emotional Message To ‘My Black Brothers And Sisters’

Neil Young has a special message for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Shared to his website, Young’s opinion piece, titled “Hope”, focuses on the changes that the world needs to adopt for a better tomorrow.

“Have hope,” the music icon wrote. “I feel a change… We know Black lives matter. My heart goes out to all our Black families affected, so that’s all the Black families through American history. I feel like we are turning a corner. All Together, all colours on the street. We know our mission is the right one for America and for mankind.”

“As an old white guy, I don’t feel threatened by my black brothers,” he continued. “I welcome him and his sisters. We have to deal with our white insecurities. I don’t feel any of those insecurities myself, (I have my own in other places).”

“I will stand with my Black brother. I want a better world for us all together… My Black brothers and sisters have suffered long enough.”

Young also used the post to slam U.S. President Donald Trump. “I think our president is responsible for a lot of this unrest we feel today as he has fanned the flames and turned us against each other for his political reasons,” he wrote. “He is, in the end, just a poor leader who is building walls around our house.”

The new piece comes just days after he released a new recording of “Southern Man”. After releasing the new rendition, Young called for “real change, new laws, new rules for policing.”