Amanda Seyfried And Kevin Bacon Star In Terrifying New Trailer For ‘You Should Have Left’

The terrifying new trailer for “You Should Have Left” gives a first look at Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Bacon as a couple seeking a restful vacation, but end up getting anything but.

Based on the novel by Daniel Kehlmann, the upcoming flick sees a couple retreat on an isolated edge of the world only to discover that secrets demand a reckoning… and travel with you.”

The teaser sees Bacon’s character, Theo Conroy, fight desperately to save his family from the home that refuses to let them leave.

Conroy and his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) originally head to the house to work on their marriage, which “is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past.”

A synopsis continues, “In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex).”

“What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.”

“You Should Have Left” is released On Demand everywhere June 19.