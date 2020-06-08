Melissa Etheridge Updates Fans With Emotional First Post Since Son’s Tragic Death

Melissa Etheridge is making her return to social media.

In a new post to Twitter, the singer, 59, updated fans with how she’s coping with her 21-year-old son Beckett’s sudden death.

“I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly. While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love,” she shared.

Adding, “In a few days I will make an announcement about the new plans to return to my music. I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes.”

Last month, Etheridge confirmed Beckett’s death, revealing he died of an opioid overdose.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” she wrote to Twitter at the time. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome this addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

She added,” My heart is broken… I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Etheridge and her ex-partner Julie Cypher welcomed Beckett via artificial insemination in 1998. They also had daughter Bailey Jean in February 1997. The pair split in 2000. She is also mom to Miller and Johnnie, who she shares with ex-wife Tammy Lynn Michaels.