Jordin Sparks And Craig Robinson Perform Incredible Cover Of ‘Purple Rain’

Prince’s classic “Purple Rain” just got an epic new update.

On what would have been the music legend’s birthday, Grammy-winning producer Keith Harris debuted a new cover of the classic song featuring singer Jordin Sparks and “The Office” star Craig Robinson.

Filmed and recorded remotely, Sparks and Robinsons trade verses for the energetic take on “Purple Rain”, with Harris backing them on drums.

Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of "Love 4 One Another." In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today. #Prince #Love4OneAnother pic.twitter.com/thTv9cukBV — Prince (@prince) June 7, 2020

Prince, who died at 58 in 2016, would have turned 62 on Sunday. The artist received tributes online, including from his estate, which tweeted out a hand-written letter from Prince’s archives in which he wrote, “Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE.”

Happy birthday my beautiful friend. U R missed 💜 Thank u 4 all U gave and sacrificed 4 the Love of Music. 🙏🏽 #Prince #PrinceDay #Prince4Ever pic.twitter.com/VOauTf0BpK — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) June 7, 2020

Although he didn’t celebrate his Birthday 💜 it’s hard not to honer him on the day he was born ☪️💜 #prince pic.twitter.com/a7gAF0VYgZ — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) June 8, 2020

Even though you didn’t celebrate your birthday… thought I’d take today to at least remember the many days spent, often into the wee hours, having these legendary ping pong battles. 💜 #prince #missyou pic.twitter.com/JaXqZeJfNL — Andy Allo (@andyallo) June 7, 2020

Today is Prince’s birthday. He loved MN and we loved him. Let’s honor him by remembering his message of fighting racism and injustice. We miss our superstar next door every day☔️💜 https://t.co/BzrTEzAAWs — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 7, 2020