Jordin Sparks And Craig Robinson Perform Incredible Cover Of ‘Purple Rain’

By Corey Atad.

Prince’s classic “Purple Rain” just got an epic new update.

On what would have been the music legend’s birthday, Grammy-winning producer Keith Harris debuted a new cover of the classic song featuring singer Jordin Sparks and “The Office” star Craig Robinson.

RELATED: Prince Estate Unveils Powerful New Video For ‘Baltimore’, Shares Handwritten Message From Late Rocker

Filmed and recorded remotely, Sparks and Robinsons trade verses for the energetic take on “Purple Rain”, with Harris backing them on drums.

Prince, who died at 58 in 2016, would have turned 62 on Sunday. The artist received tributes online, including from his estate, which tweeted out a hand-written letter from Prince’s archives in which he wrote, “Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE.”

RELATED: ‘Prince And The Revolution: Live’ YouTube Stream To Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP