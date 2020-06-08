Village People Ask Donald Trump To Stop Playing Their Music ‘Macho Man’ And ‘Y.M.C.A.’ At Reelection Rallies

Village People are requesting that their music stop playing at Donald Trump rallies.

In a statement, Victor Willis asked Trump and his administration to stop playing Village People classics “Macho Man” and “Y.M.C.A.”.

Earlier this year, Willis agreed he wouldn’t ban him from using those songs at his gatherings but has since changed their mind due to recent events like the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter movement.

“Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is “perfect[ly]” legal,” Willis wrote in a statement in Feburary. “Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music. Our music is all-inclusive and certainly, everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics.”

But in a new statement, Willis wrote, “If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election. Don’t do it, Mr. President! And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man.'”

He added, “Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way.”