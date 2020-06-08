Leona Lewis Reveals A White Store Owner Once Threatened To Call The Police On Her And Her Dad

Leona Lewis is speaking out about a white shop owner threatening to call the police on her and her dad.

Lewis, who won the U.K. “X Factor” in 2006, explained in an emotional instagram post how she was in a shop in Chelsea, London, noting that all the other customers were white, when the store owner began hovering around.

She shared, “Eventually, she [the shop owner] came up to my dad and I and said, ‘You need to put that stuff down, you’re not allowed to touch it.’ Every other person was picking stuff up, looking at it. I immediately knew what was happening and I said to her, ‘Why? Everyone else is picking stuff up. Why do we have to put stuff down? We’re just looking at it, I’m going to probably buy it.’”

Lewis, who insisted racism is a “huge problem” in the U.K. as well as the U.S., added that the other customers began whispering under their breath, before leaving when the situation escalated and the store owner became confrontational.

RELATED: Mel B Speaks Out On Racist Abuse She Has Suffered, Says She Was Once Asked To Leave A Designer Store While In The Spice Girls

She continued, “I became confrontational, it sparked this rage in me as to why we’re being singled out and targeted. I started saying, ‘No, I’m not going to put it down, I’m going to buy it. Why are you targeting us?’”

“[By now it was just] me, this woman, and my dad in the store. And she became really defensive, really agitated, and ran behind the counter. She said ‘I’m calling the police on you, you need to get out of my store now,'” Lewis said. “And I just became so enraged and I remember my dad, who is the most loveable big black guy, he was trying to calm me down. I couldn’t calm down I was so angry.”

RELATED: John Boyega Blasts ‘Racist White People’ In Rant After Killing Of George Floyd

Lewis then said she made her way to their nearby car and sobbed, before her dad took one of her CDs back to the store.

The store owner eventually came back and apologized, claiming she didn’t realize who Lewis was.

The musician said, “I confronted her and said ‘you’re a racist. You wanted to throw us out of the store because of our colour.'”

“She said she was scared and thought we were going to take something.”

Lewis then compared all those people not speaking up right now to the ones in the shop, who decided to leave instead of sticking up for them.

The star is one of many celebs speaking out about racism following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.