Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss Praise ‘Matrix 4’ Script: ‘That’s The Only Reason To Do It’

Fans have Lana Wachowski to thank for getting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back into the world of “The Matrix”.

It’s been nearly two decades since “The Matrix Revolutions”, with original trilogy writer and director Wachowski penning the script for “Matrix 4”.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Reeve explains to Empire. “That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Reeves’ fellow Canadian co-star Moss agrees, even though she says she “never thought that it would happen.”

“It was never on my radar at all,” she says of a potential return to the franchise. But all that changed with Wachowski’s script which was co-written by Alexsandar Hemon and Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell, whose story was adapted for the screen by the Wachowskis in 2012.

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift,'” Moss says. “It was just very exciting.”

The full interview with Reeves and Moss is featured in the July “Heroes” issue of Empire, available June 11.