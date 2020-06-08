Singing Trio Resound Inspires With ‘What The World Needs Now’ Performance On ‘AGT’

By Corey Atad.

These three singers are getting a resounding reception on “America’s Got Talent”.

On the next episode of the reality competition show, singing trio Resound take the stage for a performance of an inspiring classic.

After introducing themselves, and revealing that they actually quit their jobs to pursue singing as a group, the trio sing their take on classic Burt Bacharach song “What The World Needs Now”.

Right away, the audience is impressed with Resound’s gospel-inspired vocals.

“I like the arrangement,” Simon Cowell comments as they perform.

By the end, Resound has the audience on their feet and the judges singing along.

