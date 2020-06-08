Author Rick Riordan Slams Original ‘Percy Jackson’ Movies

Rick Riordan really wasn’t a fan of how his novels were adapted for the big screen.

While answering questions from fans on Twitter, the Percy Jackson author revealed his disdain for the film adaptations of the YA books.

RELATED: ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Is On The Way

I don't know, but clearly it's a mistake. They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen. https://t.co/nPq9TPg9Sd — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

Riordan explained that the process of making the films was like watching “my life’s work going through a meat grinder.” He also suggested the upcoming Disney+ series based on the novels will be more true to his vision.

Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon . . . 😀 https://t.co/YFuk55kGJU — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

RELATED: Disney+ Announces ‘Muppets Now’ Series

The author later admitted that he has actually never seen the “Percy Jackson” films after being so disappointed by the scripts. He added that he has “nothing against” the stars of the films.

Finally, I still have not seen the movies, and don't plan on ever doing so. I judge them from having read the scripts, because I care most about the story. I certainly have nothing against the very talented actors. Not their fault. I'm just sorry they got dragged into that mess. — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

The first film in the series, “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”, was released in 2010 and starred Logan Lerman in the title role. The sequel, “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” came out in 2013.