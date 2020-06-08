Author Rick Riordan Slams Original ‘Percy Jackson’ Movies

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Murray Close//TM and Copyright/©20th Century Fox. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images
Photo: Murray Close//TM and Copyright/©20th Century Fox. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images

Rick Riordan really wasn’t a fan of how his novels were adapted for the big screen.

While answering questions from fans on Twitter, the Percy Jackson author revealed his disdain for the film adaptations of the YA books.

RELATED: ‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Is On The Way

Riordan explained that the process of making the films was like watching “my life’s work going through a meat grinder.” He also suggested the upcoming Disney+ series based on the novels will be more true to his vision.

RELATED: Disney+ Announces ‘Muppets Now’ Series

The author later admitted that he has actually never seen the “Percy Jackson” films after being so disappointed by the scripts. He added that he has “nothing against” the stars of the films.

The first film in the series, “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”, was released in 2010 and starred Logan Lerman in the title role. The sequel, “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” came out in 2013.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP