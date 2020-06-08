James Bond Could Have A Daughter In ‘No Time To Die’

The Bond family could be growing by one.

According to multiple reports, James Bond could become a dad in the upcoming 007 film, “No Time To Die”.

As the outlet reports, call sheets from the new film appeared on eBay for sale. But one description stands out – as the sheet suggests, Bond could become a father for the first time in the upcoming flick.

The sheet describes a scene with Dr. Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), MI6 agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) and a child called Mathilde. “Nomi pilots Madeleine and Mathilde to safety with the island in the background,” it reads.

Mathilde does not appear as a character on IMDB’s cast list.

“No Time To Die” picks up five years after “Spectre” with Bond, played by Daniel Craig, enjoying retirement with Swan where they have reportedly welcomed a child.

ET Canada has reached out to Universal Pictures for comment.

“No Time To Die” was set to be released this summer but was pushed back to Nov. 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.