‘The Flash’ Star Hartley Sawyer Fired After Offensive Tweets Resurface, Grant Gustin Reacts

One of the stars of “The Flash” has been fired after old racist and misogynistic tweets resurfaced.

According to Deadline, Hartley Sawyer, who has played Ralph Dibny, aka Elongated Man, on the show since season 4 will not be coming back next season.

“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash,” Warner Bros. TV, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace said in a joint statement. “In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”

Sawyer’s Twitter account has been deactivating, but last week, screenshots of old tweets began circulating, with offensive comments like, “The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me.”

Sawyer posted an apology on his Instagram account last week, writing, “I’m not here to make excuses – regardless of the intention my words matter, and they carry profound consequences. And mine can and have caused pain and embarrassment, along with feelings I can only imagine, to supporters and fans, my cast mates, the crew, my colleagues and friends. I owe them all an apology. And I owe each of you an apology. Thank you for holding me accountable.”

Following Swayer’s firing, star Grant Gustin reacted on Instagram.

Sharing showrunner Eric Wallace’s statement, Gustin added, “I don’t have much to add because Eric’s thoughts are stated so eloquently and powerfully. I will say I was shocked, saddened and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter.”

Wallace’s statement read: “I, too, am committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here on THE FLASH. Yes, this is a family show. But it’s for all families. That includes Black and Brown ones. In order to facilitate this, I will continue to find Black and Brown writers, directors, actors and producers of all genders to help tell FLASH stories.”