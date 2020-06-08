Brad Paisley Joins ‘Black Or White, Relax And Have A Beer’ Invite

Best friends Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis received the best surprise from country music superstar Brad Paisley after their viral post online.

Following the death of George Floyd and amid ongoing protests in the United States, the pair wanted to unite their community with a simple, yet powerful proposal.

RELATED: Brad Paisley Discusses The Free Nashville Grocery Store He’s Opened To Help People Struggling To Buy Food

Setting up lawn chairs and a table on their driveway in Rochester, NY, the two friends displayed cardboard signs that read, “Black or white, relax and have a beer.”

Today, I had a chance to catch up with two great guys, Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis. These two best friends have set up camp at Smith's house in Pittsford on Jeff. Road, saying "Black or white, relax and have a beer." #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/N5fP2qtxWH — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) June 3, 2020

The post quickly went viral and caught the attention of Paisley, who took them up on their invite, surprising them on a Zoom call.

This is surreal. Remember Benjamin Smith and Marcus Ellis? The two best friends who offered: "Black or white, relax and have a beer" on their driveway? Well, they got a surprise call from @BradPaisley today, who wanted to take them up on their offer. #ROC @News_8 pic.twitter.com/hOCJvcNzZo — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) June 7, 2020

According to News 8 WROC, the “No I in Beer” singer also bought hundreds of dollars worth of beer at a local variety store and sent it to the pair before the virtual call.