‘Survivor’ Alum Sunday Burquest Reveals Esophageal And Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

“Survivor” alum Sunday Burquest is promising her family, friends and loyal followers that she will beat cancer once again.

On Sunday, the “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen. X” castaway revealed on her Instagram page that she had been diagnosed with both esophageal and ovarian cancer.

“You know how they say when it rains it pours? Well, it really poured on me today,” Burquest said in the Instagram video, while wearing a t-shirt that read: “I survived esophageal and ovarian cancer.”

“When did I survive that? Well, I’m going to do it right now because today I was told that I had both, that esophageal cancer started and traveled to my ovary. It’s not a super great thing, of course, and not fun to hear, but I will say that I do know that I have already survived cancer once and I will survive it again, which is why I’m wearing this shirt and saying right now I survived it,” she revealed.

Her fellow contestant from season 33 of the reality series, Zeke Smith, took to his own Instagram page to honour her strength and courage during her battle against cancer.

“There is no more enthusiastically strong, kind, and positive #Survivor than my darling @sundaysurvivor. She is relentless, and that esophageal & ovarian cancer doesn’t stand a chance!! I’ve got your back, Sunday, whatever can make this time a little less painful, I am here for — maybe another helicopter ride!? I promise @bretlabelle and I won’t have any more important convos without you! Sending all the love and healing and strength your way, but you’ve got all the strength you need already, #GritGirl #FCancer,” Smith shared.

Burquest had previously opened up about her battle with breast cancer ahead of her season of “Survivor”.

“After five surgeries, eight rounds of chemotherapy, and 28 days of radiation—not to mention the horrible meds they put you on—I’m still here! It was important to me that my kids saw me as a ‘warrior,’ rather than as a whiner. Of course, it was hard, but I wouldn’t let cancer take over my life. Because of my faith, I was able to kick cancer’s butt!” the profile read on the CBS website.

