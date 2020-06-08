Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish And More Sign Petition For New York Police Reform

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and hundreds in the music industry are calling for police reform in New York.

Musicians, managers, publishers, record executives and labels have signed a petition calling for the state of New York to repeal statute 50-A, per Billboard. The law shields police officers’ personnel and disciplinary records from public view.

The call for reform has been amplified following the May killing of George Floyd, who was in the custody of Minneapolis police at the time of his death.

The petition will be presented to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

“We mourn the killing of George Floyd and the unnecessary loss of so many black lives before his,” the letter states. “We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve and find justice for those who are victim to their violence.”

“New York statute 50-A blocks that full transparency, shielding a history of police misconduct from public scrutiny, making it harder to seek justice and bring about reform,” the letter continues. “It must be repealed immediately.”

It is not enough to chip away at 50-A; this boulder in the path of justice has stood in the way for far too long and must be crushed entirely. It is not just a misreading of the statute; it is not just an inappropriate broadening of its scope. It is the statute itself, serving to block relevant crucial information in the search for accountability.

We were pleased to hear the Governor’s statement that 50-A should not prohibit the release of disciplinary records. But, clearly, it is not enough. 50-A has been used far too often in the past and, without repeal, it will continue to be used to block justice. When the Legislature returns this week, we urge members to recognize the moment, take one loud, bold, and meaningful step in addressing this systemic problem, and swiftly repeal 50-A.

Thank you.