Kate Middleton Makes A Virtual Visit To Addiction Treatment Centre Run By Her Patronage Action On Addiction

Last Thursday, Kate Middleton made a virtual visit to Clouds House to see how things are going.

Clouds House is an addiction treatment centre run by Action on Addiction, a patronage of the Duchess of Cambridge. Thanks to the staff, they have found ways to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic while following guidelines.

Kate got a virtual tour of the facility from CEO Graham Beech who also told her about a YouGov poll set up by Action on Addition that “indicates that addictive behaviours are rising as a result of the pandemic.”

Some of the results indicated a quarter of adults have been drinking more as a result of lockdown and 39 per cent “describe themselves as being in recovery from addiction reported either a reoccurrence of their addictive behaviour or a relapse in their recovery.”

Another result showed an increase in an addictive behaviour for people between the ages of 12-25.

After speaking with Beech, Kate listened to both staff and clients on everything about their concerns during coronavirus to the online Clouds aftercare service.

Kate made her first visit to Clouds House in 2012 and has since spent time at their locations in Essex, London, Liverpool and Wiltshire.