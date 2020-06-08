Bonnie Pointer Dead At 69

Bonnie Pointer has left the stage.

The innovative member of The Pointer Sisters died on Monday, June 8. The news was confirmed by her sister, Anita Pointer, in a statement to TMZ. The “Heaven Must Have Sent You” singer came to fame in the 70s as part of the group before Bonnie later embarked on a solo career.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” Anita said. “Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life,” Anita continued. “I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

The Pointer sisters won their first Grammy for their 1974 country crossover hit, “Fairytale”. They also earned a Grammy for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group, Country.

One of Bonnie’s sisters, June Pointer, died in 2006. She is survived by her other two sisters, Anita and Ruth Pointer and husband Jeffrey Bowen, who she had been married to since 1978.