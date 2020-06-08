Emily Giffin Says Her Meghan Markle ‘Comments Were Not Legitimate,’ ‘They Were Just Mean’

Emily Giffin hasn’t been a fan of Meghan Markle from the start, but in early May the Something Borrowed author’s comments went viral. Now in a new interview with the Associated Press, Giffin is admitting that she took it too far.

“Well, you know, there’s one thing to have, you know, to in general have legitimate criticisms of people, but that’s a whole other thing,” Giffin said.

“My comments were not legitimate. They were just mean, so that’s sort of two separate things. I mean, I do think it’s OK that there’s this whole idea of is it ever OK to criticize one another? You know, as women or as is people like should we just never get to criticize? And I think we can go too far with that. I don’t think we need to treat each other with kid gloves. Women treat each other as women with kid gloves, especially when criticized. Criticism is legitimate. But just that wasn’t the case with these comments.”

Giffin’s original comments came after Prince Harry and Meghan shared a video of her reading to Archie in celebration of his first birthday and to raise money for Save the Children UK.

“Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Megan,” Giffin first wrote.

Later adding a slew of comments including saying the Duchess of Sussex was “phony” and “unmaternal,” and that she was merely an actress who was “poorly” playing the role of a mother.

In her new interview, Giffin expressed her love for Queen Elizabeth which includes a decal of the Queen on the back window of her car.

“The queen is like my favourite person. I don’t know, ever,” Giffin said while explaining the decal. “When we pull into the school parking lot, they wind down the windows so you can’t see the queen put the window back up.”

“But I mean, to her, I think to her credit, she has really been able to evolve over the decades. You know, how long she’s been the monarch and how she’s able to, you know, really connect with people, with the people of the Commonwealth, the entire Commonwealth, not just Great Britain,” Giffin added. “And I think she’s recognized that. I think we saw her first change when after Diana died and she wasn’t speaking about it. And then finally she knew she had spoken to the people. And I think she’s been, you know, a lot more. You know, she’s just evolved with the times. And I think that the the the royal family is doing that in general right now.”