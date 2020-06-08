TikTok User Points Out Another ‘Gossip Girl’ Wardrobe Mishap

Another “Gossip Girl” wardrobe malfunction is going viral on social media.

An eagle-eyed TikTok user discovered a new mishap while rewatching the beloved teen drama and it’s absolutely hilarious.

In the clip posted to the video-sharing app, the user noticed that a background actress is missing a shoe. The moment was spotted while Blaire (Leighton Meester) and Dan (Penn Badgley) walked through a large party. But as the camera shot the scene from above, the actress is clearly seen standing with only one high heel on.

“Can someone please tell me why this actress is just only wearing one shoe?” @triciaerb3 says in her TikTok, adding, “I’m sorry, what?!”

The hilarious moment comes just a month after another user spotted Serena van der Woodson (Blake Lively) wearing sweatpants under a coral dress in season six.

“Gossip Girl” ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012.