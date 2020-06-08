TikTok User Points Out Another ‘Gossip Girl’ Wardrobe Mishap

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: The CW/Shutterstock
Photo: The CW/Shutterstock

Another “Gossip Girl” wardrobe malfunction is going viral on social media.

An eagle-eyed TikTok user discovered a new mishap while rewatching the beloved teen drama and it’s absolutely hilarious.

In the clip posted to the video-sharing app, the user noticed that a background actress is missing a shoe. The moment was spotted while Blaire (Leighton Meester) and Dan (Penn Badgley) walked through a large party. But as the camera shot the scene from above, the actress is clearly seen standing with only one high heel on.

@triciaerb3Someone messed up ##gossipgirl ##xoxogossipgirl ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##tiktok ##explorepage♬ original sound – triciaerb3

“Can someone please tell me why this actress is just only wearing one shoe?” @triciaerb3 says in her TikTok, adding, “I’m sorry, what?!”

The hilarious moment comes just a month after another user spotted Serena van der Woodson (Blake Lively) wearing sweatpants under a coral dress in season six.

“Gossip Girl” ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012.

