John Cleese Removed ‘Cancerous Bit’ With Surgery: ‘Tis But A Scratch’

John Cleese is doing quite alright after what he calls a minor operation.

The beloved English actor took to Twitter on Monday to update fans on his health. Cleese, 80, informed his 5.7 million followers that he had a “small cancerous bit” removed from his leg on Friday, and gave a nod to “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”.

Had a minor operation on Friday A surgeon cut a small cancerous bit out of my leg Very minor. At my age this sort of thing happens about once a week He did a beautiful job, sewed it up and said " Tis but a scratch " — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 8, 2020

Cleese subsequently showed off his youthfulness with a follow-up address.

Happy Monday to all the internet trolls! This old man still has his swing and is ready to give you a damn good thrashing! #MondayMotivation #SpreadLove #nothate pic.twitter.com/M97YrBg8Mt — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 8, 2020

Cleese next appears in the live-action film “Clifford the Big Red Dog” alongside David Alan Grier, Jack Whitehall and Kenan Thompson.