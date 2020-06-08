John Cleese Removed ‘Cancerous Bit’ With Surgery: ‘Tis But A Scratch’

John Cleese. Photo: AP Photo/Amel Emric
John Cleese is doing quite alright after what he calls a minor operation.

The beloved English actor took to Twitter on Monday to update fans on his health. Cleese, 80, informed his 5.7 million followers that he had a “small cancerous bit” removed from his leg on Friday, and gave a nod to “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”.

Had a minor operation on Friday. A surgeon cut a small cancerous bit out of my leg. Very minor. At my age, this sort of thing happens about once a week. He did a beautiful job, sewed it up and said ‘Tis but a scratch,'” he tweeted.

Cleese subsequently showed off his youthfulness with a follow-up address.

Happy Monday to all the internet trolls!” Cleese captioned the image above. “This old man still has his swing and is ready to give you a damn good thrashing!”

Cleese next appears in the live-action film “Clifford the Big Red Dog” alongside David Alan Grier, Jack Whitehall and Kenan Thompson.

