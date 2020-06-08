The Queen’s Youngest Grandchildren Don’t Plan On Using Their Titles

Not all of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren have titles and some of the ones that do don’t plan on using them.

In a new interview in The Sunday Times, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, revealed that her two children Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, will likely not use their formal titles and just go by Louise Windsor and James Windsor.

“We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living,” Sophie, who is married to Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Edward, told the publication.

She added that they “made the decision not to use HRH titles” for the children when they were born. “They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely,” she added.

Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, don’t use any royal titles while Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, do. Although, both girls have expressed how hard it is to live a regular working life with a royal title.