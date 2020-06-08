‘One Tree Hill’ Star Chad Michael Murray Is Raising Money For Black Lives Matter

Chad Michael Murray is parlaying his “One Tree Hill” fame to support Black organizations.

The “One Tree Hill” alum announced that future proceeds from his signed #3 jerseys will benefit Black Girls Code. The organization works to provide African-American youth with skills to occupy the 1.4 million computer jobs in 2020. They hope to train 1 million girls by 2040.

“This organization really inspires me. They’re working to educate young black girls on computer programming and coding for the future,” Murray explained on Instagram. “So so cool.”

“I can tell you this Lucas Scott would be proud his jersey was going to aid in such great work🙌 and again,” Murray added. “I’ll be personally signing each one on the #3 on the back.”

You can purchase Murray’s jersey here.