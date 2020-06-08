Rachel Lindsay, Nick Viall Support New Petition Calling For Black Lead On ‘The Bachelor’

The Black Lives Matter movement has marched onto the gates of The Bachelor Nation.

A new petition is calling for powers that be to cast a male lead for Season 25 of “The Bachelor”. Throughout the combined 40 season history of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”, there has only been one Black lead, Rachel Lindsay in 2017.

The petition features 13 calls for action. Among them include the aforementioned Black lead for “The Bachelor” Season 25, casting Black, Indigenous and People of Colour for “at least 35 per cent of contestants” and giving equitable screentime to those contestants.

Furthermore, the petition calls for the active support of contestants with mental health resources, hiring a diversity consultant, condemning racism and being conscious of stereotypes.

A number of Bachelor Nation alum have shared the petition, including: Lindsay, Tyler Cameron, Ashley Spivey, Nick Viall, Seinne Fleming, Dustin Kendrick, Bibiana Julian, Jubilee Sharpe, Olivia Caridi, Onyeka Ehie, Alayah Benevidez, Lacey Mark, Marcus Grodd and Lauren Burnham.

Lindsay is the only Black lead in the 18-year history of the franchise. The petition is quickly nearing its 25,000 signature goal.