Kendall Jenner Sets Record Straight About Photoshopped Protest Appearance: ‘I Did Not Post This’

Kendall Jenner says she had nothing to do with an image of her hoisting a Black Lives Matter poster.

A clearly Photoshopped image of Jenner has been circulating on the web. In the photo, a masked Jenner appears to hold up a “Black Lives Matter” sign at a protest. The image is clearly doctored with the water bottle in her right hand, and shadows being the most obvious gaffes.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was accused of crafting the picture.

this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020

“I know being famous is so difficult and you have to show your support but instead of taking the time to photoshop pictures, you could’ve just signed a petition or a video of you just talking about this horrific cause and what organization is there to support,” someone tweeted.

This led Jenner to clarify that she had nothing to do with the image.

“This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this,” Jenner assured.