Meghan McCain Insists ‘I Am Never Unprepared’ After Kamala Harris Interview

Meghan McCain has learned to expect the unexpected during her run on “The View”.

McCain, 35, shared a six-point bulletin on Twitter after getting heat for her Kamala Harris interview. The two discussed how to best address police brutality after George Floyd’s death. Before diving into bullet points, take a moment to revisit the exchanges between Harris and McCain.

“I just want to know from you, do you support defunding and removing American police from communities and if not,” McCain asked. “Why do you think there’s such a hard time being differentiated right now between defunding and reforming?”

That prompted a reply from Harris.

“I think a big part of this conversation really is about reimagining how we do public safety in America, which I support,” Harris said. “We have confused the idea that to achieve safety you put more cops on the street instead of understanding to achieve safe and healthy communities.”

“You put more resources into the public education system, affordable housing,” she continued. “Homeownership, into access to capital for small businesses, access to health care regardless of how much money you have.”

McCain argued, “I don’t think there’s any rational American right now that doesn’t think we need to take a cold, hard look at reforming our police.” McCain subsequently asked, “Are you for defunding the police?”

“How are you defining defunding the police?” Harris asked. McCain replied, “I assume — and again, this is something that is new to me — I assume it’s removing police.”

“Defunding the police doesn’t mean abolishing the police,” co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in. “It means taking some of those funds that are typically 1/3 of a budget of a city and giving some of those funds to services like mental health, education and mental health resources.”

McCain later took to Twitter.

1. It is not my job to explain the radical policies of the left most Americans are confused by. 2. If "defund" actually means "reform", why are you saying defund? 3. Ilhan Omar is calling "to completely dismantle the police department because it is a cancer, rotten to its core" — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 8, 2020