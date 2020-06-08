Jamie Foxx Talks Black Lives Matter: ‘Having My Kids With Me At The Protest Was Bittersweet’

Jamie Foxx expresses the hope and heartbreak of having his children with him at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Foxx, 52, was accompanied by his daughters Corinne, 26, and Annalise, 10. The “Just Mercy” actor shared his mix-feelings about the occasion on Instagram.

“Having my kids with me at the protest was bittersweet. Having them watch the world come together was beautiful,” Foxx wrote. “But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking.”

“Let’s change the world so they don’t have to live in it the way we have been,” he concluded with the hashtags: “#justiceforgeorgefloyd” and “#blacklivesmatter.”

The “Django Unchained” actor has been one of the most vocal Hollywood voices of the Black Lives Matter movement. He has attended several rallies and has publicly urged other celebrities to do more than just tweet.