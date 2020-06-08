Joe Exotic Says ‘My Soul Is Dead’ And ‘I’ll Be Dead In 2-3 Months’

Joe Exotic does not expect to last much longer in prison.

The subject of Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” published a concerning letter from June 1. It was obtained by TMZ and addressed to his “supporters, fans and loved ones.”

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Songwriter Shares New Song ‘Killer Carole’

“My soul is dead, I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find,” Exotic wrote. “They keep me locked down 24/7 with no phone, email, or commissary, and you will never understand the mental abuse this does to a person.”

The convicted felon implied that like George Floyd, he too has suffered from injustice: “The country has come apart over bad cops and crooked justice.”

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Star Jeff Lowe Says He Will Leave Zoo A ‘Complete Hell’

“I’ll be dead in two-to-three months,” he wrote, attributing his poor health to an immune deficiency called CVID. “It’s like I have been sentenced to death row. They stopped all of my medication except one. This place is hell on earth.”

Exotic, 57, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019 after trying to hire an undercover FBI agent to kill Carole Baskins.