Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten’s Wife Has Alzheimer’s: ‘The Real Person Is Still There’

Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols is his wife’s full-time caretaker after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Rotten opened up to The Mirror on Monday about his wife’s health. The musician details the love and dedication he continues to give his wife, Nora Foster.

“For me, the real person is still there,” Rotten shared. “That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that is my life. It’s unfortunate that she forgets things, well, don’t we all?”

"I suppose her condition is one of like a permanent hangover for her," he continued. "It gets worse and worse, bits of the brain store less and less memory and then suddenly some bits completely vanish." Fortunately, his wife of 41 years "never ever forgets me." The two currently live in their Venice, California residence.

“I am under lockdown anyway because I am her full-time carer,” he said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t need to go out and socialize with buttholes.”