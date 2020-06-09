NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Shares Update After Appearing To Faint During Post-Race Interview

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace has assured fans he’s OK after fainting after a race in Atlanta Sunday.

Wallace, who finished in 21st place at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, first appeared to faint in his crewmembers’ arms before later passing out during a live TV interview with Fox.

According to the New York Post, the first incident happened right after the race, before Wallace was then caught on camera appearing to faint after being asked about NASCAR addressing racial injustice.

this interview with Bubba Wallace was legitimately scary. hopefully he's ok after a hot race pic.twitter.com/EchaTa1vpg — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) June 7, 2020

Wallace laying on stretcher now. He’s alert and talking to his crew looks like. pic.twitter.com/6uhyKmN0Al — 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) June 7, 2020

Sunday’s race saw NASCAR president Steve Phelps deliver a powerful speech on racism. Wallace, who is the only black driver currently in the Cup Series, donned a shirt that said “I can’t breathe” following George Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25.

After he fainted, seemingly partly due to the very humid conditions, Wallace told Fox reporter Jamie Little: “I don’t even know. Long race I guess. I stood up too fast. Well, I guess I was told I was going to do media, and sat down and got up too fast, and I got dizzy, got lightheaded.

“I feel fine now. Quick scare for everybody.”

Wallace also posted on Twitter, making a “Call of Duty” joke: