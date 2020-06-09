Kerry Washington Speaks Out On Breonna Taylor And Other Black Women Killed By Police

Kerry Washington doesn’t want women ignored anymore.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday to talk about the work of the African American Policy Forum, which has created the #SayHerName campaign to highlight the Black women who have been killed by police.

“A lot of the women who have been the victim of police killings, those names have not been celebrated and honoured and AAPF works to make sure that is not the case,” she said.

Washington them specifically brought up Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT on the coronavirus front lines who was killed in March after police shot her when they raided her home while she slept.

The actress noted that it is “unfathomable these officers are not in custody.”

She also talked about how the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd have filled her with hope for the future.

“You can’t be a passenger on a train called democracy. Democracy needs you to show up,” she said of the people in the streets.

Washington also talked about non-Black people on social media being surprised to learn how prevalent racism is in society: “We Black families don’t have the privilege to ignore and pretend.”

Please visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.