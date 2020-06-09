Trevor Noah Slams Cops For Dealing With Police Brutality Protests With More Police Brutality

“If good police are willing to look the other way, or even join in, when bad police abuse their powers, you can make new rules and regulations, but it won't matter.” More from tonight:

Trevor Noah slammed police brutality on Monday’s “The Daily Show”.

Noah showed a series of clips in which police appear to attack Black Lives Matter protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The host also ran the video of cops in Buffalo pushing a 75-year-old man over before walking past him, despite him laying on the ground bleeding. They later issued a statement claiming the elderly man in question “tripped and fell.”

Noah mentioned how 57 members of the Emergency Response Team resigned in solidarity with those who got suspended for their involvement in the incident.

He shared, “Think about this for a second. Not only did the police department try to cover up what happened — not only did they try and lie about something that we all saw on camera — but once the truth got out, and those cops were punished, the entire team resigned to protest those police being held accountable.

“In fact, they even showed up at the courthouse to cheer them on as they came out. What are you cheering? That Buffalo’s finally safe from old men walking around in public? What are you cheering?”

Noah concluded by comparing police forces to gangs.

“Above all, you are loyal to your crew,” he said. “That is a culture that’s in every police department — and that’s the heart of this issue. If good police are willing to look the other way, or even join in when the bad police abuse their powers, you can make new rules and regulations all you want, but it won’t matter.

“America’s not going to be able to fix this problem until we have police whose first priority is protecting and serving the people, instead of protecting and serving themselves.”

Please visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.