Jennifer Lopez Joins The All-In Challenge With The Chance Of Winning A Backstage Concert Tour

Jennifer Lopez wants some lucky fans to join her backstage on her first show after the pandemic.
On Monday, the pop star shared an Instagram video announcing that she is taking up the All-In Challenge to raise money for coronavirus relief.
We all need to come together right now to spread some love. Communities are struggling now more than ever… So I’m going #AllIn! Thanks for challenging me @arod and @leahremini 💋💋 Here’s what I got for you: I’m inviting you and three of your friends to join me on tour for my first show back. I’ll fly you in, put you up and you will join in the fun pre-show, post-show and everything in between!!!! 100% of the donations from the #AllInChallenge go to @feedingamerica @nokidhungry @mealsonwheelsamerica and @wckitchen. Head to the link in my bio for more info. ♥️
Lopez will fly the winner and three of their friends out to join her for her first show back and revel in all the pre- and post-show fun.
The singer-actress was challenged by partner Alex Rodriguez and friend Leah Remini to take part in the fundraiser.
Celebs who have participated in the All-In Challenge include Drake, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes.