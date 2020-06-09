Jennifer Lopez Joins The All-In Challenge With The Chance Of Winning A Backstage Concert Tour

Jennifer Lopez wants some lucky fans to join her backstage on her first show after the pandemic.

On Monday, the pop star shared an Instagram video announcing that she is taking up the All-In Challenge to raise money for coronavirus relief.

Lopez will fly the winner and three of their friends out to join her for her first show back and revel in all the pre- and post-show fun.

The singer-actress was challenged by partner Alex Rodriguez and friend Leah Remini to take part in the fundraiser.

Celebs who have participated in the All-In Challenge include Drake, Justin Bieber, and Shawn Mendes.