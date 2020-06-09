Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Feels Like A Weight Has Been Lifted After Speaking Out About Experience With Racism: ‘I Feel Overwhelmed’

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out after revealing her own heartbreaking story about racism.

Pinnock discussed the clip, which she posted Friday, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday’s “This Morning”.

The singer, who said a weight had been lifted since she’s been speaking out, shared, “This problem, it’s massive. We need to talk about it. There needs to be a change. We can’t go on like this anymore, over 400 years of oppression, it can’t go on anymore.

“I feel overwhelmed by it all, now the whole world is speaking about it. Hopefully, there is going to be a change. I feel hopeful.”

🖤🖤🖤🖤 the time for change is NOW x Leigh https://t.co/7tXBeAdIrm — Little Mix (@LittleMix) June 9, 2020

Pinnock also spoke about her white friends now being able to have these conversations about race.

“I couldn’t have these conversations about race with my white friends, but now they’re educating themselves and having these awkward conversations. Finally, people are starting to wake up to this reality we’ve been living with for so long.”

Pinnock also discussed attending a protest Sunday, calling it “one of the most beautiful experiences I’ve ever had in my life.”

She said: “So many different races there for change, for Black lives. It was overwhelming, peaceful, just beautiful.”

Pinnock’s comments come after she revealed she felt like she was “the least favoured” of Little Mix. She said when the group filmed their music video for “Wings” nine years ago, choreographer Frank Gatson, an African-American, told her: “You are the Black girl, you have to work ten times harder.”

Pinnock said in the clip, “Never in my life had someone told me I would need to work harder because of my race.”

People continue to protest around the world following the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody on May 25.

Please visit Black Lives Matter for more information on how you can help.