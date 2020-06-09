Natalie Portman Shows Support For ‘Defund The Police’ Movement

Natalie Portman is all-in on defunding the police, but it took her some time to get there.

In a new post on Instagram, the actress expressed her support for the growing movement of people calling to defund police departments.

RELATED: Kerry Washington Speaks Out On Breonna Taylor And Other Black Women Killed By Police

“When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear. My whole life, police have made me feel safe,” she wrote. “But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbours feel the opposite: police make them feel terror.”

Portman went on, “Police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country. These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans. Reforms have not worked.”

She then thanked the Black Lives Matter movement for helping to imagine “what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter)— rather than putting all of our money into punishment.”

RELATED: Trevor Noah Slams Cops For Dealing With Police Brutality Protests With More Police Brutality

“I’ve gotten to the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong,” Portman added. “But this concept initially made me uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong.”

Along with her own statement, Portman included a slideshow featuring additional information and resources for people who would like to join in on the cause of defunding the police.