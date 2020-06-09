Keanu Reeves And Alex Winter Are Ready To Face The Music In First Trailer For ‘Bill & Ted 3’

Whoa.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are going back to the future in your first look at “Bill & Ted Face The Music”.

In the long-awaited third entry in the franchise, lifelong buds Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Reeves) still haven’t written the Wyld Stallyns song that was destined to change the future. Still playing tiny gigs, the duo decide it’s time to hop back in the phonebooth and head to the future to steal the song from themselves.

As a wise Bill once said, “How is it stealing if we’re stealing it from ourselves?”

Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and @Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other. 🎸⚡ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/oh7Oj3mVK3 — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

The teaser trailer offers but a glimpse of what’s in store for the most excellent duo, including run-ins with their incredibly buff future selves and a visit with their old friend Death (William Sadler). Taking over from the late George Carlin is Holland Taylor as the pair’s futuristic guide, who joins the franchise along with “Ready Or Not” star Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, Jillian Bell, Anthony Carrigan, and Beck Bennett as Ted’s brother Deacon.

The new film also brings back “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson and is directed by Dean Parisot.

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 21.