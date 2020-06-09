Anthony Bourdain Is Giddy For Waffle House In Resurfaced Clip On 2-Year Anniversary Of His Death

A classic clip from “Parts Unknown” is circulating the web in remembrance of Anthony Bourdain. The beloved food personality died on June 8, 2018. In the clip, Bourdain and Chef Sean Brock visit Waffle House.

“It is indeed marvelous,” Bourdain narrates. “An irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, colour, or degree of inebriation is welcomed.

“Its warm yellow glow, a beacon of hope and salvation, inviting the hungry, the lost, the seriously hammered, all across the South, to come inside. A place of safety and nourishment. It never closes, it is always, always faithful, always there for you.”

#AnthonyBourdain passed away two years ago today. I always enjoyed watching his perfect description of Waffle House.pic.twitter.com/lWdtoVQZ0W — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 8, 2020

Bourdain was found dead in Colmar, France, while working on an episode of “Parts Unknown”. The death was ruled a suicide.