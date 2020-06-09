Alia Shawkat Apologizes For Using The N-Word In 2016 Interview

Alia Shawkat is saying sorry after facing controversy over past racist language.

Last week, the “Search Party” star was called out for using the N-word while on a panel at SXSW in 2016.

While discussing coming back to a penthouse with friends, Shawkat said, “Everyone was looking around like, ‘N*****, we made it!'”

@ShawkatAlia I hope you’re still not using the N word like you did here. you’re not black so watch yourself pic.twitter.com/NCMi81qcqK — skai jackson stan (@skaijackson54) June 5, 2020

On Monday, Shawkat posted a lengthy apology on Twitter.

“I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility,” she wrote. “It was a careless moment, one I’m ashamed and embarrassed by but vow to continue to learn from. I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history for black people, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black. I have been learning so much about what it truly means to be an ally. The voices of black people must be amplified and heard clearly. As an Arabic woman, who can pass for white, I’m working hard to process this nuanced access I’ve been afforded and I realize how important it is to be hyper vigilant in the spaces I exist in.”

Shawkat continued, “Silence is violence, and so are the words we irresponsibly throw out. I plan to stay engaged and learn from my friends who are helping me understand.”