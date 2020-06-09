Earth, Wind And Fire Unite To Perform ‘Devotion’ On ‘Late Show’

Earth, Wind and Fire are back, baby.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Addresses Violent Police Response

The iconic group united for the #PlayAtHome series on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”. Frontman Philip Bailey led the charge with a socially distant performance of “Devotion”.

The new performance is a nice consolation prize for fans hoping to see Earth, Wind and Fire in concert. The group had been planning a North American tour with Santana before being rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Shuns U.S. President Donald Trump

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.