Anderson Cooper Admits ‘I’m More Tired Than I’ve Ever Been’ After Becoming A Dad But Says He ‘Wouldn’t Change It For The World’

Anderson Cooper speaks about parenthood in a new interview with People for its first-ever “Pride” issue.

The 53-year-old, who is co-parenting with former partner Benjamin Maisani, 47, tells the mag of being a dad to baby Wyatt Morgan: “When I was 12 years old and knew I was gay and thought about my life, it always upset me because I thought, I will never be able to have a kid.

“This is a dream come true.”

“It feels like my life has actually begun,” the host continues. “And I sort of wonder, What was I waiting for? This is a new level of love. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and yet it’s also very familiar and incredibly special and intimate. It’s really extraordinary.”

Cooper, who has been covering the coronavirus pandemic and now the George Floyd protests from home, shares: “I feel invested in the future in a way I hadn’t really before.

“There’s something about having a child that makes you feel connected to what is happening and you want to make sure that the world this child is growing up in is a better one. You suddenly worry much more about the future of all of us.”

He adds, “I’m more tired than I’ve ever been but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I cry at things I never cried at before. And Benjamin, I’ve never seen him cry, but I couldn’t believe how weepy he gets with Wyatt. I find myself being overwhelmed with emotion, and it’s a lovely thing.”

Cooper speaks about his decision to co-parent with his ex: “While we were a couple, he wasn’t sure he wanted kids, which was one of the issues we’d always had.

“But when I decided, ‘I’m just going to do this,’ he started to be interested. There’s no acrimony between us. Even though it’s maybe unconventional because he’s my ex, he is my family.”

The pair announced their split in March 2018 after 10 years together.